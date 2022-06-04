What to Watch: First Kill, Roswell, New Mexico, & For All Mankind

Summer TV programming is getting underway, and that can only mean one thing:

Exciting TV premieres!

Check out what we recommend for the coming week, TV Fanatics.

Saturday, June 4

8/7c Buried in Barstow (Lifetime)

It’s finally here! One of the most talked-about movies of the year.

Angie Harmon stars as Hazel King, and Hazel’s got a dirty past she has tried to wash away. Now, she’s a doting mom to her daughter, Joy.

But just about the time a hard-on-his luck guy named Elliott (Kristoffer Polaha) hits town, Hazel’s past bubbles up. Can she contain it from ruining everything she’s achieved?

Sunday, June 5

8/7c MTV TV & Movie Awards (MTV)

The 2022 MTV & TV Movie Awards is here, and you can tune in to see which of your favorite films and TV shows walk away with a bunch of awards.

The event will also honor Jennifer Lopez with the Generation Award.

DJ D Nice will be handling the music, and Chris Evans, Lana Condor, Rebel Wilson, and many more will be presenting.

Give it up for your 2022 #MTVAwards Generation Award Honoree, @JLo! ✨



Don't miss a minute of the biggest night to be a fan — this Sunday at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/9Q1PKA5me3 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 3, 2022

9/8c The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

It’s the episode we’ve been waiting for, when two Henry’s attend the same dinner party with Claire and her roomates. What could go wrong?

Everyone is forced to tell the truth so some secrets are revealed.

Elsewhere, Claire celebrates her 18th birthday and last visit with Henry in the meadow.

10/9c Billy the Kid (Epix)

After a catch-up week, Billy meets a man in a Texas bar who will have a huge impact on his future: Pat Garrett. Not having learned his lesson yet, Billy hooks up again with Jesse and the 7 Rivers Gang. Finally, he has to take care of unfinished business in Mexico.

Monday, June 6

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

Now that the Devil’s gone, Chanel has choices when it comes to picking up the pieces of her broken heart. Does she want Johnny or his twin? They both want her, so no matter what she decides, someone’s going to get hurt!

Meanwhile, Sonny confronts Leo about what happened the night of the drugging! Let’s hope he calls it what is: sexual assault. It’s about time Days of Our Lives took a story like this seriously.

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Our favorite aliens and humans are back for one final ride this summer!

And the season premiere finds (mostly) everyone happy and content in their hometown. But that must mean trouble is right around the corner, right?

A mysterious storm is about to throw everything into chaos.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy Mason is back, and she’s not doing so hot as she’s in prison with new and old dangers, facing trial for all of their actions.

Meanwhile, Max joins Felix and Leslie for a visit to their grandmother’s, which is unlike anything he’s experienced yet.

Tune in for the premiere of the final season of In the Dark.

9/8c #TextMeWhenYouGetHome (Lifetime)

Lifetime’s latest provocative docu-series explores the viral movement that started after the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in the UK.

The true crime series will focus on various cases of women who were abducted, harmed, or murdered.

It’s told as a whodunnit through recreation, phone records, interviews, and the words of survivors.

Tuesday, June 7

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

All Rise Season 3 returns on its’ new network and the season premiere opens with Lola fighting to keep her seat on the bench.

Emily returns from Puerto Rico with renewed purpose. Will hers align with Luke’s, since they’re both working in the public defender’s office now?

Come rejoin the Lola coaster as this season promises new beginnings in work and romance.

9/8c Tom Swift (The CW)

Tom gets a lead on the crash that caused his father’s death. However, it’s on the land of a sworn frenemy, and he must get creative to retrieve what he needs.

How creative? It may involved some wooing with a fancy dinner.

However, things go awry when a dark secret from his past comes to light.

Wednesday, June 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

The hunt begins in earnest as Obi-Wan faces the monster Anakin has become.

Now that Leia’s begun to trust the Jedi, will the galaxy’s tiniest ten-year-old tap into her own ability with The Force?

Will other Rebel allies will reveal themselves as the Stormtroopers and Inquisitors pour onto the scene?

Hustle (Netflix)

Adam Sandler flexes his skills with another dramatic role in Hustle, which he stars in and executive produces along with LeBron James.

Sandler plays a down on his luck NBA talent scout who spends more time traveling than with his wife (Queen Latifah) and family. But he finds a rare gem in an aspiring player, and against his team’s wishes, he brings him on in hopes of taking him all the way to the NBA.

It appears to be a heartwarming, inspiring, fantastic sports family drama, and a must-see.

The Deep End (Freeform)

After Juliana apparently "crossed a line" with "guru" Teal, the finale of the limited series may cause fireworks of regret. The insane docu is an obsessively addictive evil little pleasure and we wish we could get more of it! We're very curious if blows will come between Blake's new wife and the program leader. And who knows what further stones get turned by the private investigator who already deemed the group's practices as "illegal."

8/7c Masterchef (FOX)

Masterchef heads into another round of its audition battle royale with returning contestants who are looking to get their second chance at the title and prize!

One of the best parts about the franchise is that some of those returning contenders are Masterchef Jr contestants who are all grown up and making a run for the Masterchef crown and glory!

Tune in for as the competition heats up!

9/8c The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo)

Things continue to heat up, no pun intended, in Dubai as this new batch of housewives take the desert by storm with all of their glitz, glam, and drama.

Friendships forge and frenemies develop, and the ritzy, upscale lifestyle is practically envy-worthy.

Get familiar with this new batch of Housewives in the franchise.

Thursday, June 9

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

Well, that was an impressive premiere, wasn’t it?

Get yourself a comfortable spot this week to see if Captain Mercer and his crew can keep it up as they enter the “Shadow Realms” where they’re flying blind as it were.

Will Burke’s hatred for Isaac continue to impede her life? Will Marcus comes to terms with his trauma? Will Unk make another smashing appearance? So many questions! Prepare to go to quantum in search of answers!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

The Enterprise finds itself in the midst of a complicated conflict involving a non-Federation planet, its child leaders’ threatened ascension, and … Captain Pike’s lost love?

This is social dilemma Trek at its best. Can the Federation take sides in a struggle they cannot understand?

This one will take up a lot of room in your head and heart, guaranteed. Approach with caution.

Friday, June 10

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Over two decades after the Moon landing, there's a new battle to face – Mars.

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.

First Kill (Netflix)

Vampire and supernatural buffs may adore this sapphic romance with hints of Buffy goodness that has a budding vampire who must make her first kill falling for a vampire slayer from an esteemed slayer family who must also make her first kill.

The trailer teases that you’ll never forget your first, and they aren’t kidding!

Don’t forget to check out our exclusive interview with star Imani Lewis!

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+)

Cora’s emotional state gets pushed to the limit after her fight with Martha and Luke's drunken proposal.

Will gets desperate, as everything in his life – from his wife to his church – leads to him questioning his life.

Martha continues her quest for justice, and the mysteries are all met head-on in the series finale.

9/8c P-Valley (Starz)> The staff at The Pynk prepares for its big reopening after the pandemic.

How long until they replace some of the dancers they've lost.

Also, Uncle Clifford reaches a personal milestone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.