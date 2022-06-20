Wolf Pack: Paramount+ Unveils Cast of Drama Series From Teen Wolf Creator

Paramount+ is moving ahead with its new supernatural drama series, Wolf Pack.

The streaming service on Monday unveiled the cast for the new show from Teen Wolf EP Jeff Davis.

The stars include Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad) as Everett, Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds) as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth) as Harlan.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Sounds intriguing, right?

Davis is on board as writer and EP, while Joe Genier serves as Executive Producer and Mike Elliott is Co-Executive Producer for Capital Arts.

Jason Ensler serves as Executive Producer and Pilot Director.

Davis is also attached to the forthcoming Teen Wolf movie, which will reunite several beloved cast members for a Paramount+ project.

Wolf Pack is envisioned as a standalone series, based on another IP.

There was some initial confusion about whether it was a spinoff of Teen Wolf.

Paramount+ is betting big on werewolves.

There will be a nostalgia factor attached to Teen Wolf, but we'll have to wait and see whether viewers will invest their time in a new show about werewolves.

The casting announcement was made today in conjunction with the launch of Paramount+ in the UK.

The streamer also revealed that Yellowstone Prequel 1932 will now be called 1923.

What are your thoughts on the cast for Wolf Pack?

Do you think it should be linked to Teen Wolf, or would you prefer it to be its own story?

Hit the comments with your thoughts.

Wolf Pack is set for a late 2022 premiere in Paramount+ markets in the U.S. and in Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, and the UK, as well as Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

