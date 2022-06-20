Yellowstone: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led Prequel Gets a New Name and Setting

The latest series set in the Yellowstone universe is undergoing a significant change.

Paramount Global announced that 1923 (formerly titled 1932) will be the new title for Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan’s highly-anticipated next installment of the Yellowstone origin story.

Starring Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford, 1923 will account for the end of World War 1 (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920) both of which will be woven into the story.

The series landed a formal pickup back in February, following the record-breaking success of 1883.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the original series will debut on the service in December.

1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles said when the series got a pickup.

"Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series."

"We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, added, "While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties."

"With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

The franchise is huge for both Paramount and its streaming service, so the streamer's continued global rollout should get even more eyes on the works of Taylor Sheridan.

Yellowstone is currently shooting its largest season yet, while an 1883 spinoff is also in the works.

The franchise is not slowing down.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.