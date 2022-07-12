All American: Homecoming to Stream on Netflix

With the end of The CW's licensing deal with Netflix, All American: Homecoming was poised to head to HBO Max.

The series was initially set to premiere on the latter last month, but the series never materialized on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer.

Now, we have a definite answer about what's happening to the drama series.

According to What's On Netflix, All American: Homecoming has been added to the Netflix library, joining the parent series All American.

Since the conclusion of the Netflix streaming deal with The CW, no new CW shows have gone to Netflix.

Instead, shows like Katy Keene, Batwoman, and Nancy Drew all landed on HBO Max in an attempt to shore up the content roster on the relatively new streaming service.

The original All American performs very well for Netflix, so there was clearly an incentive in being the streaming home to the show.

It probably helps matters that both shows are now streaming under the same roof.

The spinoff will, however, also be available on HBO Max, sharing the streaming rights.

All American: Homecoming focuses on Geffri Maya's character, Simone Hicks, as well as a new athlete.

Simone is a tennis hopeful, while the new person is an elite baseball player from Chicago.

Together, they will deal with the high stakes of college sports while also navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at college.

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll executive-produce the spinoff.

Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King also star.

The series was a strong performer for The CW when it launched earlier this year, quickly snagging a pickup for Season 2.

It will, once again, be paired with the main series and will return on October 10.

