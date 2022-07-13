All My Children Revival: Kelly Ripa Reveals Status of Pine Valley

at .

The long-gestating All My Children spinoff Pine Valley is still in the works.

Kelly Ripa opened up about the series' status during a recent chat with ABC 7.

While ABC has not been forthcoming with information about the project, Ripa said that it is still "in the queue."

Kelly Ripa attends the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at the American Museum of Natural History

The unfortunate part of the announcement is that it doesn't sound like it's a top priority at the moment.

"I don't even know where that is in the queue," Ripa adds.

Kelly Ripa Attends CNN Event

"Hopefully, it comes back and hopefully sooner rather than later because, for me, that's really, you know, that, to me, is the thing that I care about the most because All My Children is responsible for every good thing that happened to me in my life," the star added.

Ripa met husband, Mark Conseulos while working on the show.

Consuelo landed a role in 1995 and the pair got married shortly after.

First announced in 2020, Pine Valley was to be a primetime continuation of the beloved daytime soap.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The series was then set to focus on a young reporter with a secret agenda who arrives in town to bring Pine Valley’s deadly history to light.

The young journalist gets tied up in a feud between the Santos and Kane families.

Leo Richardson (Star, Katy Keene) was set to write and executive produce the project.

The project would have likely brought Susan Lucci back to screens, having played Erica Kane in the original series.

Ms. Mulwray - Tall - Riverdale Season 3 Episode 11

The project was set to be shepherded by Ripa and Consuelos and would have brought back a string of favorite characters to take the franchise in a very different direction.

At the time, there was no telling whether Ripa or Consuelos would appear on-screen.

The potential series "will have a heightened tone and will wink to the daytime soap genre similar to how the CW’s Jane the Virgin paid homage to telenovelas," according to a Deadline report from 2020.

All My Children originally aired for 41 years from 1970-2011.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

It was later revived by The Online Network, but only 40 episodes were produced, and the series finale aired in 2013.

ABC regained the rights in 2016.

What are your thoughts on the latest update?

Do you think this series should get a formal pickup?

Hit the comments below.

