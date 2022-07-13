American Horror Stories Casts Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, and Damn Scary Dolls

American Horror Stories Season 2 will feature new and returning faces and some scary dolls.

That's right, the horror anthology returns on July 21 with a new wave of horrors, including some freaky dolls.

Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare, and Gabourey Sidibe have all officially been confirmed.

The five names above are franchise veterans.

It's always good to bring cast members back in new roles, right?

Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, and Quvenzhané Wallis are the newcomers for the sophomore season of the series.

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story.

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

The franchise has been around since 2011, and has featured a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

The official trailer gives us a glimpse of all the characters in action, but there's still a lack of context when it comes to the stories.

It looks like O'Hare is playing someone who likes to dress humans as dolls.

How very Pretty Little Liars, right?

Then again, the dolls were hardly scary on that show.

Here, they look scary, and that's half the battle.

The episodic anthology didn't work very well for American Horror Stories Season 1, with three episodes set at Murder House.

The test for the second season will be in whether it can tell satisfying "stories" throughout.

The good news is that the stories seem to be worlds away from the original series.

Adding in returning characters or locations is tough because fans will constantly compare the two.

Check out the new trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.