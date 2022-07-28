American Idol: Judges & Host Confirmed for Season 21!

It's hard to believe that American Idol is entering its 21st season.

Even with a hiatus as the show moved from Fox to ABC, the series has become a mainstay on TV.

The long-running reality series is preparing for some stability as we head into the next season.

American Idol Season 21 Cast

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest will all be back "to help discover America’s next singing sensation for a sixth season on ABC when it returns in spring 2023," according to a press release from ABC.

American Idol ranked as the No. 1 program in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. time slot last season among Adults 18-49.

The series won its time period for the third straight year in Adults 18-49 and was ABC’s No. 1 program last season in total viewers.

Auditions kick off Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.

Auditions take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C, and start with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else.

Idol Across America offers hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.

“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

- ‘First 500’ VIP Event (Aug. 3)

- Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)

- Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)

- Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 10)

- Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)

- Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)

- Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)

- Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)

- Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)

- Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)

- Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)

- Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Aug. 29)

- Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)

