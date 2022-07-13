Black Mirror Season 6 Cast Includes Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, & More!

Black Mirror Season 6 is moving ahead at Netflix, and we have some casting details to prove it.

Variety has revealed the award-winning drama will feature a string of new faces for its forthcoming season.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), and Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) have all landed roles in the next chapter of the anthology series.

They will be joined by Danny Ramirez (No Exit), Clara Rugaard (The Rising), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts).

There are still many more faces to be announced because the report from Variety states the above names will make up the cast of the first three episodes.

No details have been announced about how many episodes have been ordered, but reports are that it will be considerably higher than the three that comprised Season 5.

New episodes have not premiered since 2019, leading to questions about its future, but Charlie Brooker said that it wouldn't feel right to make episodes during a global pandemic.

"At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he told U.K.’s Radio Times.

“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Paul currently stars on Showtime's buzzy drama series, Westworld, and is set to reprise his Breaking Bad role in an upcoming episode of Better Call Saul.

Beetz currently stars on the hit FX comedy Atlanta, which is set to return for its final season next year.

Black Mirror first launched in 2001 on Channel 4, but it moved to Netflix in 2013, propelling it to a much wider audience and more critical acclaim.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Are you excited for more tall tales from the Black Mirror universe?

Hit the comments below, TV Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.