Bridgerton Season 3: Netflix Unveils New Cast, Plot Details as Polin Love Story Gathers Steam

Bridgerton Season 3 is officially in production.

Netflix and Shondaland announced today that its hit Regency-era drama has the cameras rolling.

The streamer also announced that Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon will join the cast.

As previously reported, Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," the official synopsis teases.

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

"But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly," the logline teases.

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger."

"But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder."

Interesting, right?

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," Netflix teases.

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

The mystery surrounding Lady Whistledown's identity has shone through the series since the beginning.

Knowing the identity throughout the second season made for a different dynamic, but we're sure things will be considerably different now that Lady Whistledown is searching for love.

As for who the new characters will be playing,

Daniel Francis (Stay Close) plays Marcus Anderson:

A charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton -- and the ire of others.

Sam Phillips (The Crown) plays Lord Debling:

A genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.

James Phoon (Wreck) plays Harry Dankworth:

What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks.

No premiere date has been set for Bridgerton Season 3, but it should debut in early 2023.

