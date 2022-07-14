Chucky Season 2 Gets a Terrifying Teaser & Premiere Date

The bodies will continue to mount on Syfy's Chucky Season 2.

The cable network has announced that the hit drama will return with even bigger stakes on October 9, 2022.

The series will air in the 9 p.m. slot, leading into the series premiere of the freshman drama series Reginal the Vampire, an adaptation of Johnny B. Truant's Fat Vampire book series.

Chucky Season 2 Teaser Photo

That series will feature Jacob Batalan (Spider-Man) in the title role.

As for Chucky, the series has a lot to unpack after the franchise-changing Chucky Season 1.

Chucky Season 2 Key Art

If you watch Chucky online, you know that Tiffany was revealed to be the person who told the cops about Chucky, setting up his original death.

That original death is what landed him inside one of those pesky dolls in the first place.

We also got to meet the Tiffany doll from the movies, once again, teeing up an exciting second season.

Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Fiona Dourif, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Barbara Alyn Woods are all set to return.

Kiss at a Funeral - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7

However, Sawa will be playing an entirely new role this time around, and given how both his characters were dead by the end of the freshman season, it makes sense.

Sawa is getting to play fun roles, right?

Then again, everyone in the Chucky universe is getting A+ material to put them through their paces.

Gina Gershon, Meg Tilly, and Sutton Stracke have been announced as guest stars during the second season.

Lachlan Watson attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The series has also cast Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Lachlan Watson as twins Glen/Glenda.

We first met Glen in the 2004 movie Seed of Chucky, which picked up with the child of Chucky and Tiffany on a mission to find out some home truths.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date and first teaser?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

