Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio to Reunite on Marvel Series Echo

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have joined the cast of the forthcoming Marvel series Echo, a spinoff of Hawkeye.

According to THR, sources allege that Daredevil's Matt Murdoch appears on the series in search of a former ally.

The Weekly Planet reported that ally is Jessica Jones, who was played by Krysten Ritter in her own Netflix series.

The reports are exciting, especially when you consider the way the Marvel series concluded on Netflix.

Many of them didn't get an ending, and now, enough time has passed for Disney+ to be home to the shows.

Cox reprised his role on the 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D'Onofrio reprised his villainous role on Hawkeye.

The move would leave Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher on the bench, but given that the other superheroes appear to be popping up in other projects, we should expect more from everyone else.

Daredevil aired from 2015-18, and Cox also appeared on the team-up series The Defenders, which aired in 2017.

Daredevil was a huge success for Netflix, drawing high viewership and garnering critical acclaim.

It was a grittier type of superhero show that landed very will with fans.

Hawkeye was a big success for Disney+ last year, and the Echo spinoff landed a series order in November.

Fans have been clamoring for Cox and D'Onofrio to reunite on-screen, and so have the stars.

“I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor," Cox told THR earlier this year.

Disney+ and Marvel have yet to comment on the reports of the casting on Echo, but it comes some six weeks after Variety reported that a Daredevil series is in the works.

No details were revealed about the project, with many wondering whether it was some form of reboot.

Then again, maybe Echo will set the stage for a new show with the two characters.

