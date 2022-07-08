Dark Winds Exclusive Sneak Peek: Devoted Dan and Deputy Jim Chee Compare Notes

The plot continues to thicken on AMC's critically acclaimed Dark Winds, airing Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT.

AMC shared an exclusive look ahead at Dark Winds Season 1 Episode 5 for an episode that will turn the entire case on its head.

"With a major suspect in custody, Leaphorn discovers that there is more to this crime than he would have ever imagined," the logline reads.

"Manuelito faces her worst fears. Chee must make a choice between his career and his people."

In the exclusive clip, Navajo Tribal Police Deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) meets Devoted Dan (Rainn Wilson), and it's yet another display of the top-tier writing and acting from this new drama series.

Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son, Westworld, Fargo) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

Created and executive produced by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the AMC original series stars award-winning film and television actor McClarnon, who also serves as an executive producer, Gordon and Jessica Matten (Tribal, Burden of Truth) as Bernadette Manuelito.

Dark Winds also stars Noah Emmerich (The Americans, Suspicion) as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn, and features Rainn Wilson (The Office, Backstrom) as Devoted Dan, a full-of-faith car salesman.

Dark Winds launched on AMC with strong ratings, paving the way for a speedy Season 2 renewal.

“This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with Dark Winds,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“We can’t wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year."

"Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does.”

Check out the exclusive clip below.

