David Harbour and Pedro Pascal to Lead HBO's Limited Series My Dentist's Murder Trial

David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Pedro Pascal are teaming up for HBO's latest true crime limited series.

Variety reports that the pair have joined the cast of My Dentist's Murder.

The series is based on James Lasdun’s 2017 New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation,” which takes viewers inside the true story of Upstate New York dentist Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was indicted for the death of his friend Thomas Kolman.

Harbour and Pascal will exec produce the series alongside Lasun.

Pascal is no stranger to HBO, having starred on the hit Game of Thrones.

He also has one of the two lead roles on the forthcoming Last of Us TV series, which is on track for an early 2023 launch.

He's also a series regular on The Mandalorian in the titular role.

The series has been on an extended hiatus and is on track for a bow on Disney+ next year.

As for Harbour, he currentlly stars in Stranger Things on Netflix.

The 1980s-set series recently wrapped its fourth season and has been renewed for a fifth -- and final season.

We can't wait to see what these two bring to the table on-screen together.

In other HBO news, the premium cabler has handed out a series order to The Palace, starring and executive produced by Kate Winslet.

The limited series will be directed and executive produced by Stephen Frears and showrun, written by, and executive produced by Will Tracy.

It tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said: “We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on THE PALACE."

"The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who – remarkably – have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”

Winslet previously starred in Mare of Easttown for the cabler, for which she won Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie at the 73rd Emmys last year.

What are your thoughts on this HBO news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.