Dr. Death Renewed at Peacock as an Anthology Series

There's more Dr. Death on the way, but it won't be a follow up to the story starring Joshua Jackson.

Peacock announced a second season of the grim, medical-inspired true crime series, which will follow the anthology style going forward.

Here's what we know so far.

Season two will be from showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban (Dr. Death S1, The Girl from Plainville).

Season one’s showrunner, executive producer and writer Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) will executive produce season two, via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP.

The second season follows Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname "Miracle Man."

When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever.

As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the "Miracle Man" into question.

The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him," said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban."

"I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story,” said showrunner, writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban.

"This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day.

"I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans."

"Ashley Michel Hoban brings us even further into a reality that is far stranger than fiction with the next chapter from executive producer Patrick Macmanus and this extraordinary Wondery podcast," said Jennifer Gwartz, EVP, UCP.

"We’re thrilled Peacock wanted to build and expand on the original series with this new shocking story."

Season one of Dr. Death explored the psyche of disgraced Texas Neurosurgeon, Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who maimed and killed 38 patients over his career.

The series was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series, and named one of the top shows of 2021 by Entertainment Weekly, NPR and more.

Are you down for more Dr. Death?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.