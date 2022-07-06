Evil Renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+

Evil will continue to scare -- and thrill -- audiences for another season.

The well-received drama series from Robert and Michelle King has been renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+.

“Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

The cast includes Katja Herberts, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The series started its life as a CBS original, before moving to Paramount+, where it managed to find a devoted audience and continued acclaim.

SEAL Team also moved to the streaming service and has flourished eer since.

News of the renewal comes following the shocker that the Kings' other Paramount+ series, The Good Fight, would be wrapping up with its sixth and final season.

That announcement took many fans by surprise, but it sounds like the series has reached a natural conclusion.

“We’ve loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing,” the pair said in a statement earlier this year.

“Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future.”

Their Showtime series, Your Honor, is also concluding this season after two seasons.

EVIL Season 3 airs Sundays.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.