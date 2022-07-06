Evil Renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+

at .

Evil will continue to scare -- and thrill -- audiences for another season.

The well-received drama series from Robert and Michelle King has been renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+.

“Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series.

Let the Experiment Begin - Evil

“We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

The cast includes Katja Herberts, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Sister Andrea Consults with Kurt - Evil Season 3 Episode 1

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The series started its life as a CBS original, before moving to Paramount+, where it managed to find a devoted audience and continued acclaim.

SEAL Team also moved to the streaming service and has flourished eer since.

You Are Served - Evil Season 3 Episode 1

News of the renewal comes following the shocker that the Kings' other Paramount+ series, The Good Fight, would be wrapping up with its sixth and final season.

That announcement took many fans by surprise, but it sounds like the series has reached a natural conclusion.

“We’ve loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing,” the pair said in a statement earlier this year.

“Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future.”

How Much Does a Soul Weigh? - Evil Season 3 Episode 1

Their Showtime series, Your Honor, is also concluding this season after two seasons.

EVIL Season 3 airs Sundays.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Evil Quotes

Santa got high, now everything is funny. Someone had a gummy, he thought he might try. His mouth is so dry, his teeth are kind of itchy. How’d he ever get so high? Ho ho ho, just the taste of a yummy gummy. Ho ho ho, yummy yum in my rummy tummy. Ho ho ho, gummy gum, tummy, funny gummy. Oh god everybody knows.

Pudsy’s Christmas

Acosta: The Church has a backlog of about 500,000 requests for exorcisms and miracle appraisals, and my colleague Ben and I are hired by the Church to investigate unexplained phenomenon and recommend whether there should be an exorcism or further research.
Kristen: I didn’t know that was a job.
Acosta: It is.

Evil

Evil Photos

Unwelcome Intruder - Evil Season 3 Episode 4
Without Light - Evil Season 3 Episode 4
Trust Your Faith - Evil Season 3 Episode 4
Group Collaboration - Evil Season 3 Episode 4
Dressed Tough - Evil Season 3 Episode 4
Why Is He Even Here? - Evil Season 3 Episode 4
  1. Evil
  2. Evil Renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+