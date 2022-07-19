Fanatic Feed: Breeders Renewed, Big Brother Eviction Delayed Again, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Breeders, the comedy series that explores the challenges of modern parenting, is sticking around at FX.

The series was renewed today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

The beloved series, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard concluded its third season on FX this week and all seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

"Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the 'Worsley' family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today's world," said Grad.

"Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky."

"Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family."

Meanwhile, Great American Family, America’s family-friendly destination for holiday movies and seasonal rom-coms, today announced Susie Abromeit (Much Ado About Christmas, Jessica Jones) and Julian Haig (Riverdale) star in the US Cable Television Premiere of Love In Bloom, which airs on the network, Saturday, August 27 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The flick is the latest premiere in Great American Family’s New Movie Saturday Nights event which begins August 20 and runs through October 22.

Great American Family previously announced the network’s highly anticipated holiday extravaganza, Great American Christmas, returns October 28 with all-new original Christmas movies and holiday content 24/7.

"In Love In Bloom, Amelia (Abromeit) has the perfect life; a successful floristry in Chicago and a boyfriend who is about to propose," reads the logline.

"When her soon-to-be-married little sister and fiancé become marooned at a mountain retreat days before their wedding in Primrose River Australia, Amelia and the Best Man, Grayson Tanner (Haig), are tasked with stepping in to save the wedding."

"Amelia finds new meaning in the town’s beautiful gardens, and love when she least expects it."

Love in Bloom is executive produced by Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, and Vanessa Shapiro. Producers are Steve Jaggi and Spencer McLaren. Co-Producers are Kylie Pascoe and Kelly Son Hing.

Meanwhile, CBS is switching things up with Big Brother's first eviction episode delayed ... again.

A day after the Eye network announced the summertime staple would be airing its eviction episode on Friday at 9 p.m. comes another big development...

The eviction has now been postponed to Sunday, and CBS will air two hours of Big Brother, beginning at 8 p.m. on the night.

No reason has been given for the second delay, but it is a confusing turn of events for longtime fans.

Over on Disney+, the streaming service has announced plans to stream Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, beginning August 3, 2022.

"'Lightyear' looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+," said Angus MacLane, who helmed the film.

"We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see 'Lightyear,' it gives us all the means to see it again and again."

The movie hasn't exactly been a huge performer at the box office, logging $213 million at the worldwide box office, coming in well behind previous entries in the franchise.

Finally, Netflix has announced a premiere date for the movie Look Both Ways, starring Lili Reinhart.

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s [Lili Reinhart] life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles.

In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.

The movie also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, and Nia Long and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

The movie launches on Netflix on August 17.

