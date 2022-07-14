Fanatic Feed: Tales of The Walking Dead Teaser, Jonathan Bennett's New Hallmark Movie, FX's The Patient & More

AMC+ released the first look at Tales of The Walking Dead today, while The History Channel revealed two new series in the Alone franchise. They're of the all-stars variety.

Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D'Orsay are teaming up for a new movie for Hallmark Channel, and Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead gets a premiere date on Paramount+.

Read on for details.

Are you ready to get back to the business of survival?

You're in luck!

AMC released today the key art and a new teaser for the highly anticipated new episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which will premiere Sunday, August 14 at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+.

Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21.

The History Channel is ready for some more Alone time, as the franchise expands in August with two new series.

Up first is Alone: The Skills Challenge, premiering August 4 at 10:30/9:30c, which will feature three former participants competing in survival build challenges devised by another former participant.

Using only basic tools and the natural resources around them, only one survivalist will be deemed the winner, proving they have the skills needed to thrive in the wilderness.

Competitors will be judged on their ingenuity, execution, and completion of each task. From elevated shelters to hand-crafted ovens to watercraft, each episode is self-filmed by the survivalists and will feature some of the most impressive builds ever seen.

Returning survivalists of Alone: The Skills Challenge include Callie North (season three), Lucas Miller (season one), Amós Rodriguez (season seven), Britt Ahart (seasons three and five), Jordan Jonas (season six), Joel Van Der Loon (season seven), and Clay Hayes (season eight).

Alone: Frozen gathers six of Alone's strongest participants from past seasons return to put their survival skills to the test for a second time.

Former Alone contestants will be dropped off on the frigid North Atlantic Coast of Labrador, Canada, just as winter is setting in, and battling howling winds, constant rain, and North America's most fierce cold-weather predators.<P>

The Survivalists will set out to last fifty days in a location with the densest population of Polar Bears in the United States and face extreme conditions worse than any previous season of Alone.

With just a few supplies and their previous experiences to learn from, the survivalists who go the distance will win their share of the $500,000 cash prize.

Returning survivalists of Alone: Frozen include fan favorites Greg Ovens (season three), Woniya Thibeault (season six), Callie Russell (season seven), Mark D'Ambrosio (season seven), Amós Rodriguez (season seven), and Michelle Finn (season eight).

Alone: Frozen premieres on August 11 at 9/8c.

Paramount+ today announced that its upcoming new adult animated series, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead, will premiere on the service Thursday, August 4 in the U.S. and will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available.

In Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever.

The new series follows on the heels of the recently released and critically acclaimed Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe, which is now available to stream.

The service also hosts the 1996 classic movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon.

Hallmark Channel announced a new, upcoming movie that is currently in production starring Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D'Orsay.

Darby (D'Orsay) and Jake (Bennett) are an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in a close-knit mountain town.

Over the years they have found themselves in a rut and out of love.

As Darby and Jake prepare to break the news of their separation to their families, they inadvertently find themselves entered in a "romantic relationship competition" hosted by a popular national daytime TV show after being nominated by the whole town.

The grand prize is a televised, all-expenses-paid "Wedding of a Lifetime!" Though Darby and Jake are uncomfortable pretending they are still engaged, they decide to continue with the show.

Neither of them wants to disappoint their family and friends, and being on the show could potentially give both their careers a boost.

Will the charade end with Darby and Jake coming clean and going their separate ways, or will the competition rekindle their romance?

"This is the kind of fun, feel-good rom-com our viewers have come to expect from us," remarked Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

"Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D'Orsay are terrific together and will have fans rooting for them every step of the way."

"I love working with Hallmark and am grateful to expand our work together as an executive producer on this project.

While it's always fun to act in these movies, it has been a very different and rewarding experience to work on the filmmaking side and to collaborate with such talented people behind the scenes to bring it to life," said Bennett.

"I'm so proud of this story and hope the fans love it as much as I do."

FX dropped its first trailer for the upcoming thriller on Hulu from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg of The Americans fame. That's enough to seal the deal to watch right there.

The Patient is a psychological thriller from the minds of Fields and Weisberg about a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who's held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer.

Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam's disturbed mind and stop him from killing again, but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace (Linda Emond).

Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles -- the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds).

Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam's compulsion runs but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family.

With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders, or worse -- becomes a target himself.

Check out the trailer now.

