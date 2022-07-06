Good Trouble Cast Teases Juicy, 'Unhinged' Arcs, Unknowing Love Triangles, & the Denvia Merry-Go-Round

Good Trouble keeps finding new ways to reinvent itself while providing the same quality we love with characters we adore.

The second half of Good Trouble Season 4 is almost upon us; there is much to cover and explore with the characters.

They left us with a few cliffhangers, with Isabella and Gael solidifying their romantic relationship. However, Isabella vandalized her parents' car, and now we have to find out if there will be some severe repercussions that could impact the family she's starting with Gael in only a few weeks.

Joaquin has finally tracked down his sister, Jenna, but she bolted to avoid him, and a new mystery of what she's involved in will be explored.

Dennis and Davia are still circling around each other, but things may grow more complicated when Dennis gets involved with someone new. And Mariana is finally thriving in her work life, but her romantic one is getting messy with Evan and Joaquin.

TV Fanatic had the pleasure of catching up with most of this lively, fun, hilarious cast again during a press junket to find out what we can expect from the second half of the season.

It's always good times and good vibes with this bunch, especially when you have the likes of Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Tommy Martinez, and Priscilla Quintana composing our first group.

It was all jokes, fun, and a little sass, and Martinez's adorable dog even made a cameo, while Quintana's shared its two cents.

For Gael, Martinez teases that Gael doesn't know what the future holds for him. Right now, he's trying to be supportive and make things easier for Isabella, but Quintana chimes in that Isabella isn't making much easy for him.

While Martinez refused to share if we'll catch a glimpse of that Coterie baby by the end of the season, he shared that Gael's financial/professional situation may be looking up.

Notoriously, Yuri exploits Gael and takes credit for Gael's work. While the two have formed something akin to a friendship, Gael deserves to thrive as an artist on his own without Yuri, and he definitely deserves better pay, especially with a child on the way.

Martinez teases that a "lucrative arrangement" may be made, so we'll have to tune in for that.

Also, beneath the heavenly glow of the sun shining down on him, casting Martinez as some angelic, ethereal being, he noted that the word best used to sum up his arc this season is "forgiving."

Forgiving who? Forgiving what? We'll just have to see.

Quintana described Isabella's arc as "unhinged," which already sounds interesting, given the circumstances.

While she teased that it wouldn't be Good Trouble without some of that aforementioned good trouble to get into, she didn't give away much about the fallout from Isabella's actions.

But her segue into the plight of wearing that baby bump and the stories that unfold with on-set shenanigans will make you giggle.

With Dyonte out of the picture, and forgive the chill deficient expression of how little we cared for the guy, Malika's new conflict is with her personal and professional life because of Angelica and Lucia.

Adele teases that the issues won't solely affect the three women but rather impact the lives of Los Angelenos and the multiple communities that Malika is working hard to support and help.

It sounds like we're diving back into the community outreach and Malika's social and activist work, which sounds exciting!

And Cola shares that Alice's arc for the second half of the season will explore all of her identities as an Asian-American queer comedienne.

We'll leave it up to you to figure out what this means for Alice and Sumi.

Cola teased that her arc will "explore a lot of queerness."

Check out the interview below!

The Davia and Dennis merry-go-round of emotions is the series' biggest, most addictive slow burn.

But sometimes, we can't help but get a little antsy about it. We had to ask Josh Pence and Emma Hunton about the state of Denvia's relationship.

Pence made a valid point about the show's timeline. Sometimes we need the reminder that while it has been four seasons of the Denvia Merry-Go-Round, it has been significantly less time within the show's timeline.

And Hunton pointed out that the "thing about a slow burn is that it's slow."

The Denvia love story hurts so good, and viewers may take another hit when Dennis starts dating.

Between that and his food truck taking off a bit and getting its first review, something that will apparently be notable and have an impact on Dennis, Pence and Hunton both agreed that the season will "test the limits of how supportive you can be of a friend when you have feelings for them."

According to Hunton, Davia has some inner demons to work on.

Those who were huge fans of Luca and Davia's relationship with him will be pleased to hear that the friendship continues to get explored in the second half of the season. Hunton raved about Booboo Stewart, and it's lovely to learn their friendship is as sweet offscreen as it is on it.

Hunton describes Davia as "a saver," and Luca is someone who has to learn how to accept help, so we can probably expect those two to become closer as Davia continues down her path of being a "grownup" and growing.

Meanwhile, we all got a good chuckle out of how Mariana is stuck in a love triangle that she doesn't even know that's she in right now.

Mariana has been helping out Joaquin, and based on Ramirez's "Sleuth" tease for her character's arc this season; she'll probably continue to play an active role in the Jenna investigation.

But it's evident that Joaquin has developed some feelings for her. However, she has this rich and complicated relationship with Evan, who now thinks she's with someone else.

According to Ramirez, we can expect "an interesting change in Evan and Mariana's dynamic."

It sounds like Evan will take a more professional approach after he saw that kiss, and Mariana has to accept that for what it is as they continue to work on a professional level.

Ramirez is excited about Bulk Beauty finally launching, and while it's doubtful that it'll be drama-free, at least we know that the Fight Club girls have given Mariana their blessing, and they are all friends again and seem to be on the same page.

Check out our interview with Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton, and Josh Pence below.

Check us out for more exclusive Good Trouble content.

Good Trouble returns on July 7 at 10/9c on Freeform.

If you need a refresher, watch Good Trouble online via TV Fanatic or check out our Good Trouble Reviews.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.