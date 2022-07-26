Grey's Anatomy Casts Adelaide Kane as Season 19 Shake-Up Continues

Grey's Anatomy fans should probably prepare for massive changes on Season 19.

Adelaide Kane is the latest addition to Grey's Anatomy, landing a series regular role as a new resident, according to TV Line.

Kane will play a first year surgical resident who “was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family,” according to the official description.

“Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy — but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.”

Kane is the fourth series regular to join the cast of the long-running medical drama ahead of Season 19.

Kane is best known for her roles on Reign, Once Upon a Time, and SEAL Team.

She joins Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd, and Niko Terho, who will all be first-year residents.

Francis will take on the role of a first-year surgical resident named Mika Yasuda.

A middle child with eight siblings, Mika is used to “being overlooked and underestimated — and uses it to her advantage,” reads the official character breakdown.

“She’s dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident that she can make it in the program and rise to the top.”

Floyd plays Simone Griffin, a new surgical resident who is smart, high-achieving and humorous. Simone has a painful personal history at Grey Sloan and, despite growing up in Seattle, never wanted to work at the hospital, per reports.

“Grey’s Anatomy, like all of Shonda [Rhimes]’ canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability,” Floyd told Deadline of her casting.

“Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it’s gonna be wicked fun.”

Terho plays Lucas Adams.

The character is “the charming black sheep of his family,” according to the character breakdown, which continues as follows:

“Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match.

“He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.”

ABC has revealed very little about the series' big return, beyond an October 6 premiere date.

What are your thoughts on this latest casting news?

