Grey's Anatomy: Harry Shum Jr. Scrubs in as New Resident

We have another new resident joining the ranks of Grey's Anatomy.

According to Deadline, Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Shadowhunters) joins as the sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant Daniel "Blue" Kwan.

“Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” according to the character breakdown.

“A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.”

Shum Jr. is well-known for starring in both Glee and Shadowhunters, with both shows having fanbases across the globe.

On the big screen, Shum Jr. is best known for Crazy Rich Asians in the role of Charlie Wu.

He is set to reprise that role for an upcoming spinoff movie.

The actor can also be seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The latest casting news marks the fifth new series regular to be joining the cast of the veteran drama

He joins Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, and Niko Terho, who will all be first-year residents.

Francis will take on the role of a first-year surgical resident named Mika Yasuda.

A middle child with eight siblings, Mika is used to “being overlooked and underestimated — and uses it to her advantage,” reads the official character breakdown.

“She’s dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident that she can make it in the program and rise to the top.”

Floyd plays Simone Griffin, a new surgical resident who is smart, high-achieving and humorous.

Simone has a painful personal history at Grey Sloan and, despite growing up in Seattle, never wanted to work at the hospital, per reports.

Terho plays Lucas Adams. The character is “the charming black sheep of his family,” according to the character breakdown, which continues as follows:

“Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match.

“He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.”

Kane will play a first year surgical resident who “was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family,” according to the official description.

“Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy — but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.”

What are your thoughts on the new cast members?

Hit the comments below.

The series returns October 6, at 9 p.m. on ABC.

