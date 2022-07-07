Kung Fu: Yvonne Chapman Returning as Series Regular

Well, this is a pleasant surprise.

Despite Kung Fu Season 2 Episode 13 sealing the fate of Zhilan, Yvonne Chapman is sticking around.

TV Line reported Thursday morning that Chapman will return as a series regular for Kung Fu Season 3.

If you watch Kung Fu online, you know that Zhilan was killed off after sacrificing herself to take down Russell Tan.

It was a truly shocking development and one that got fans talking.

“It was never even a question for us that we’d be asking the incredible Yvonne Chapman back to the show,” co-showrunner Bob Berens said in a statement to TV Line.

“Zhilan’s dramatic sacrifice in the Season 2 finale creates an exciting new beginning for her character, and we can”t wait for viewers to see what we’ve got planned for her.”

JB Tadena has also been promoted to series regular in the role of Sebastian.

“We are so thrilled to have JB Tadena join Season 3 as a series regular,” series creator and co-showrunner Christina M. Kim shared with the outlet.

“He brought so much depth and emotion to the character of Sebastian and was immediately embraced as part of the Kung Fu family, both on and off screen.”

Kung Fu landed a renewal for a third season from The CW ealier this year.

The series joins All American, Superman & Lois, The Flash, Walker, All American Homecoming, and Nancy Drew as the only shows the network renewed.

The typically renewal-happy network's future was in flux this season with a potential sale by Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount looking likely.

As a result, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, Legacies, 4400, Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico, and In The Dark got canceled.

Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung, and Tzi Ma also star on Kung Fu.

The series will return with its third season on October 5.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.