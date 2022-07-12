Law & Order: Anthony Anderson Reveals Why He Left Revival After One Season

When Law & Order returned earlier this year after several years off the air, fans were happy to have some familiar faces back for the revival.

When Law & Order Season 22 returns in the fall, Anthony Anderson will not be back.

That much we've known for a while, and now, the beloved actor is opening up about his decision.

"I wanted to go off and create more shows like Black-ish, create things that I have ownership in, and do something a little bit different," he explained to Entertainment Tonight.

"We're going out and pitching another drama called Miraculous, which I'm excited about, so looking forward to what that's going to do," he added.

The actor, who played Kevin Bernard on the legal drama, only signed a one-year deal.

It's certainly unfortunate to say goodbye to Kevin so soon, but there were reports that the actor wanted to help get the new take on the series off the ground.

The franchise has a revolving door, with many cast members returning after years away, so it's possible we could see Anderson again down the line.

It was revealed last month that Sam Waterston had closed a deal to continue as DA Jack McCoy, reprising his role from the original series.

“Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law,” Dick Wolf said when Waterston initially signed on.

“He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.”

Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi -- all new stars for the revival -- are expected to return for the next season.

Supergirl's Mehcad Brooks is also joining the cast for Season 22.

What are your thoughts on the casting changes?

Law & Order Season 22 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

