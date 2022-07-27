Netflix Unveils First Looks for Never Have I Ever Season 3 & Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Never Have I Ever is closing in on its third season at Netflix.

The streaming service on Wednesday unveiled the full-length trailer, and it looks like another fun season ahead.

Terry Hu joins the cast as Addison, a crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school, Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi’s friend group.

Deacon Phillippe joins as Parker, Devi’s debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he’s able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school’s advantages and is always down to party.

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The series returns Friday, August 12. Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also revealed that Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will finally see the light of day on Friday, September 16.

"School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind," the logline reads.

"With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling ‘disappeared’ and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces."

"But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows."

"One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.”

Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa.

Rounding out the cast of Season 2 are Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken and Éanna Hardwicke.

