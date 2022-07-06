Night Sky Canceled at Prime Video After One Season

Night Sky is one and done.

Prime Video has canceled the Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons drama after a single season.

Deadline first reported the news.

While the series drew solid reviews, it didn't make enough of an impact on the streaming service to secure a second season.

"Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard, which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet," reads the logline.

"They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended...and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined."

The cast is rounded out by Chai Hansen (The Newsreader), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída) and Adam Bartley (Longmire).

News of the cancellation is a little surprising, especially when you consider the cast and decent reviews.

However, streaming services are becoming more cutthroat in the decision-making as the budgets of series continue to rise.

Despite being canceled, Prime Video worked alongside Amazon Web Services, SES, and Intelsat, to beam the series premiere into outer space.

It marked the farthest distance from the earth that a TV series had been distributed, expanding Prime Video all the way into space.

While good reviews and beaming shows into space sounds good, there has to be enough buzz to keep shows on the air these days.

Unfortunately, Night Sky didn't generate enough of a conversation to keep things going.

Simmons is set to star in the DC comics movie Batgirl, where he will play Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon.

Spacek, meanwhile, is attached to star in the comedy movie Sam & Kate.

