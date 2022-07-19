Nolan Neal, America's Got Talent and The Voice Contestant, Dead at 41

at .

Nolan Neal, a contestant on both America's Got Talent and The Voice, has died.

According to TMZ, the musician died Monday after being found at his home in Nashville.

Neal's cousin, Dylan Seals, confirmed reports of the death to the outlet.

Nolan Neal on America's Got Talent

Seals revealed he lived with the star before the pandemic.

TMZ reports that Neal's roommate called them after discovering his body in a bedroom.

Nolan Neal Performs Lost

Officers reportedly told the outlet that there was a guitar pick next to Neal's bed that "appeared to contain a powder residue."

Nolan rose to prominence after appearing on America's Got Talent Season 15 in 2020.

He made it to the quarter-finals and amassed a lot of fans.

The first song he sang on the reality series was called "Lost," a track he revealed he wrote after overcoming substance abuse issues.

Nolan Neal

The emotional performance wowed the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell, and Sofia Vergara.

"The hook of this song is lost for the last time," he told the judges.

"It’s about someone who thinks that they don’t deserve anything because of the things they’ve done," he added.

"I hope that it connects with you all, that will be the real win for me."

Neal, Nolan

"Simon, he knows real talent when he sees it, so if I am just kind of a washed-up singer, I know he’ll tell me," Neal said on the show.

"I’m glad to be here today, sober, very clear and focused. My voice is healthy. I’m healthy."

Neal also competed on The Voice back in 2016, where he joined Adam Levine's team.

Neal's final Facebook post was from three days ago in which he shared that he was playing at the Hotel Indigo in Nashville on Sunday from 6 pm until 9 pm with free admission.

Nolan Neal Sings

However, he followed up in the comments section that the manager canceled the show.

"Sorry guys. Y’all should call the Hotel and tell them you want to see me play there lol," he said.

May Nolan Neal rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Nolan Neal, America's Got Talent and The Voice Contestant, Dead at 41