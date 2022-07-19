Nolan Neal, America's Got Talent and The Voice Contestant, Dead at 41

Nolan Neal, a contestant on both America's Got Talent and The Voice, has died.

According to TMZ, the musician died Monday after being found at his home in Nashville.

Neal's cousin, Dylan Seals, confirmed reports of the death to the outlet.

Seals revealed he lived with the star before the pandemic.

TMZ reports that Neal's roommate called them after discovering his body in a bedroom.

Officers reportedly told the outlet that there was a guitar pick next to Neal's bed that "appeared to contain a powder residue."

Nolan rose to prominence after appearing on America's Got Talent Season 15 in 2020.

He made it to the quarter-finals and amassed a lot of fans.

The first song he sang on the reality series was called "Lost," a track he revealed he wrote after overcoming substance abuse issues.

The emotional performance wowed the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell, and Sofia Vergara.

"The hook of this song is lost for the last time," he told the judges.

"It’s about someone who thinks that they don’t deserve anything because of the things they’ve done," he added.

"I hope that it connects with you all, that will be the real win for me."

"Simon, he knows real talent when he sees it, so if I am just kind of a washed-up singer, I know he’ll tell me," Neal said on the show.

"I’m glad to be here today, sober, very clear and focused. My voice is healthy. I’m healthy."

Neal also competed on The Voice back in 2016, where he joined Adam Levine's team.

Neal's final Facebook post was from three days ago in which he shared that he was playing at the Hotel Indigo in Nashville on Sunday from 6 pm until 9 pm with free admission.

However, he followed up in the comments section that the manager canceled the show.

"Sorry guys. Y’all should call the Hotel and tell them you want to see me play there lol," he said.

May Nolan Neal rest in peace.

