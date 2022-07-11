Only Murders in the Building: More Mystery on the Way As Hulu Orders Season 3

Hulu is checking back into the Arconia.

Only Murders In The Building, which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a third season.

The speedy renewal comes just weeks after Only Murders In The Building Season 2 launched on Hulu.

New episodes stream weekly on Tuesdays. News is on the heels of a successful first and second season.

The series debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history.

Both seasons are 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a great show.

The series hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work," Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said Monday.

"We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

"Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer," reads the Season 2 logline.

"However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

It's rare for a show to follow up a stellar freshman season with an equally as captivating season.

The test will be in whether the impressive quality continues, but it's hard to imagine things going awry.

The talent on and off-screen is excellent.

