Partner Track: Netflix Shares Premiere Date and Trailer for Arden Cho Legal Drama

Partner Track, starring Teen Wolf's Arden Cho, finally has a premiere date.

Netflix on Friday confirmed the series will premiere all episodes of its first season on August 26.

"Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine," the logline teases.

"With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges to break through the glass ceiling on her path to become partner," it continues.

"But will her drive and ambition leave room for love?"

Bradley Gibson (Power Book II: Ghost), Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan), Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), and Rob Heaps (Good Girls) star.

The cast is rounded out by Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant), Matthew Rauch (Banshee), and Roby Attal (The Haunting of Bly Manor).

The official trailer welcomes viewers to Ingrid's world, and it looks like a fun legal drama, complete with romance.

Cho has appeared on shows such as Chicago Med and Freakish, but she is best known for portraying Kira Yukimura on Teen Wolf.

The star recently confirmed she opted not to return for the Paramount+ revival movie because she was offered substantially less money than her white co-stars.

“I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over 10 Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts,” she told The Cut at the time.

“Sometimes you don’t have a choice to say ‘no.’ Sometimes you just need it. You’ve got bills to pay. … I wasn’t saying ‘no’ necessarily for me or because I was angry."

"I was saying ‘no’ because I hope that there will be more equality in the future.”

Check out the official trailer for Partner Track below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.