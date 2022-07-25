Paul Sorvino Dies; Legendary Goodfellas and Law & Order Star Was 83

Sad news out of Hollywood today.

Paul Sorvino, best known for his roles in Goodfellas and Law & Order, has died.

He was 83.

Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee, revealed the news of the star's passing on Monday.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sorvino had a wealth of TV and movie credits under his belt.

He played Paul Cicero in the 1990 gangster movie, Goodfellas.

The flick remains one of the most iconic movies, 32 years on.

New York Times spoke to Sorvino on the 25th anniversary of the movie in 2015.

The star said that it was the role of a lifetime, but he did have some reservations.

"I’d done a lot of comedies as well as dramas, but I’d never done a really tough guy. I never had it in me,” he said.

“And this [part] called for a lethality, which I felt was way beyond me. I called my manager three days before we started shooting and said, ‘Get me out."

"I’m going to ruin this great man’s picture, and I’m going to ruin myself.’ He, being wise, said, ‘Call me tomorrow, and if necessary I will get you out.’"

“Then I was going by the hall mirror to adjust my tie. I was just inconsolable. And I looked in the mirror and literally jumped back a foot. I saw a look I’d never seen, something in my eyes that alarmed me."

"A deadly soulless look in my eyes that scared me and was overwhelmingly threatening. And I looked to the heavens and said, ‘You’ve found it.’"

Other roles on the big screen include The Gambler, Romeo & Juliet, Nixon, The Cooler, Reds, Dick Tracy, Rules Don't Apply, and many more.

On the TV front, Sorvino is best known for playing Detective Phil Cerretta on NBC's Law & Order.

The actor's final movie is listed as 2021's The Birthday Cake.

He also recurred on Epix's hit drama series, Godfather of Harlem, which landed a Season 3 pickup earlier this year.

May Paul Sorvino rest in peace.

