Regé-Jean Page on Possible Bridgerton Recast: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

If Bridgerton decides to go the recast route with Simon Basset, it has Regé-Jean Page's blessing.

“They’re free to do as they like,” the actor explained to Variety at the premiere of his new movie, The Gray Man.

“Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1," he adds.

"We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

The star went on to speak a bit about the arc as a whole for his character.

“We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific," the onetime For the People star shared.

"He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across,” Page continued.

“And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling."

"You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

Indeed, many shows fail to take risks these days, and Bridgerton has taken many throughout its first two seasons.

However, Page has yet to watch the second season.

“I haven’t caught up with it,” Page said.

Recasting such a pivotal role would not go unnoticed with the fans, so it would be something difficult to pull off.

The series recently announced a recasting with Hannah Dodd tapped to take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes for Bridgerton Season 3.

Bridgerton Season 2 featured Simon's wife, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

The series has been renewed through Season 4, and there is plenty of source material to keep the show alive for even longer, so it's possible we will meet Simon again down the line.

Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin's (Luke Newton) love story.

And, despite Jonathan Bailey landing a lead role on Travelers on Showtime, he is expected to return to Bridgerton as a series regular.

TV Line confirmed the news this week.

Cool, right?

What are your thoughts on Page's sentiments?

Hit the comments below.

