Retta Explains Good Girls Cancellation: 'One Person Ruined It for All Cast and Crew

It sounds like the rumors of behind-the-scenes drama on NBC's canceled Good Girls are true.

Retta, who starred in all four seasons of the dramedy, admitted this week that she is "salty" over how the series' demise played out.

On Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the actress said the series was "very close" to returning for Season 5.

However, "One person ruined it for all of cast and crew, and so it's not back."

Ripa questioned whether the person in question could simply be removed from the final season.

“I think it was a little too close to when [the writers] would have to start [Season 5 scripts] and figure out story, so… no. Trust me, Kelly, I’m salty," Retta said, according to TV Line.

As for how Retta would have written the cast member out, the star shared the following:

“I was literally like, ‘OK, maybe there was a bomb scare at some point, and then a bomb actually went off, and that’s why that person’s gone.'"

Many of the show's fans are likely still salty about the way things played out, especially given that it was more likely to snag a renewal than not.

Despite losing on-air ratings on NBC, the series was a mammoth with delayed viewing factored in, regularly showing up on the Nielsen streaming chart.

As a result, it seemed like there was a desire to tell a complete story.

TV Line shared a year ago that the series was inching closer to a pickup, and that Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman were all on board to take pay cuts to keep the show on the air.

That would have been for a shortened final season, which in this day and age, seems to be the norm for long-running shows that lose some ground in the ratings.

Ultimately, the outlet revealed that negotiations between Manny Montana and the show did not pan out.

Around that time, there had been reports that Hendricks and Montana didn't get on.

The pair played the show's core couple, and it sounds like NBC didn't think there was any value in continuing the show without Montana.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.