Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins Wolf Pack at Paramount+

Sarah Michelle Gellar is embracing the supernatural again.

Deadline reported Thursday that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum had joined the cast of Wolf Pack, a new drama series from Teen Wolf creator, Jeff Davis.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Deadline reports that Gellar is set to star as

Gellar stars as arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, "a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles," character description teases.

Gellar will also be taking an exec-producer role in the highly-anticipated project.

Gellar is, of course, best known for playing the titular character on all seven seasons of Buffy.

She is also well known for roles on All My Children, Ringer, and The Crazy Ones.

On the big screen, Gellar has appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Scooby Doo, and many more.

Davis is also attached to the forthcoming Teen Wolf movie, which will reunite several beloved cast members for a Paramount+ project.

There has been much confusion about whether the two universes will be linked, but recent reports suggest Wolf Pack will be a standalone series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.