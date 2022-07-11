Stargirl Drops Action-Packed Season 3 Trailer

It's been an excruciatingly long hiatus, but Stargirl Season 3 is almost here.

The series was initially set for a midseason bow on The CW, but it subsequently got pushed to the fall, and now, we're getting a late summer launch.

It's been confusing, but the series will be back on August 31 at 8/7c, and we have the official trailer to prove it.

Stargirl set itself apart from the other superhero shows on The CW when it launched, and if the new trailer is any indication, it will continue to forge its own path, which is refreshing.

There are many big moments in the trailer, including a lot of Joel McHale, now a series regular.

Brec Bassinger teased the season at The CW upfronts to TV Line.

"You know what, I'm just gonna say it," Bassinger told the outlet.

"Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is."

It sounds like a great teaser, especially after such a long wait.

Sylvester being back should shake things up, especially with Starman and Stargirl on the show and just one Cosmo.

The CW has yet to announce whether the third season will be the end of the show following The CW's cancellation spree earlier this year.

The network canceled fellow superhero shows Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman earlier this year.

The typically renewal-happy network's future is in doubt, and given that several cheaper shows have made their way onto the schedule, there's a good chance the more expensive series will continue to be phased out.

The CW is going for an all-action night on Wednesdays by pairing Stargirl with Kung Fu.

Both shows are a lot of fun, and having them air back-to-back is pretty cool.

Have a look at the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

