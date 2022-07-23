The Sandman: Netflix Shares Horror-Tinged Trailer for Neil Gaiman Adaptation

It feels like we've been hearing tidbits of information about Netflix's The Sandman for years, but we are inching closer to the series premiere.

The cast and crew took to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday to unveil a full-length trailer, and it looks like another winner.

The panel included stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Jenna Coleman, Vanesu Samunyai, Patton Oswalt, and Creator/Executive Producer Neil Gaiman and Showrunner/Executive Producer Allan Heinberg.

"When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused," reads the official logline.

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman "is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures," according to Netflix.

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, The Sandman is Produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The series stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mason Alexander Park,

The cast is rounded out by Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, and Razane Jammal.

The production values on the show look insane.

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to fantasy dramas in 2022, and we have Lord of the Rings Rings of Power on the way, as well as House of the Dragon.

Where will The Sandman fit into that?

For a start, it looks much darker than those two shows, which is probably a good thing given the dark themes at play.

Check out the full trailer below and hit the comments.

Will you be watching The Sandman when it launches?

Hit the comments.

