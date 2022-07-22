The Walking Dead Sets Premiere Date for Last-Ever Episodes as Thrilling New Trailer Unleashes New Breed of Walkers

It truly is the end of an era, The Walking Dead fans.

The AMC drama took to San Diego Comic-Con one last time on Friday, ahead of the premiere of the final eight episodes on October 2.

The panel featured cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming, and Lauren Ridloff.

Fans were treated to an extensive trailer for the final episodes during the panel.

It was a climactic trailer that highlights the fact that the mothership series is coming to a close.

It will be difficult to say goodbye, but thanks to the power of spin-offs, we won't be saying goodbye to all of these characters.

One of the biggest shockers of the trailer involves the super-powered walkers we met on the series finale of TWD World Beyond.

We didn't think they'd make it to Atlanta, but it certainly raises a lot of questions about what's ahead.

We have Tales of the Walking Dead coming in hot, a Daryl-centered spinoff in Europe, and Maggie and Negan's Isle of the Dead.

That's a lot of TWD-related content, keeping the franchise alove.

"In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations," the logline reads.

"The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all."

"Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?"

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know survival has been paramount to the success of the series.

With the Commonwealth's threat level rising, our favorite characters have gradually realized there's more going on than meets the eye at the seemingly idyllic location.

By the end of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 16, Lance had taken control of the Hilltop and strung all the Oceansiders up, flipping a coin to decide on their fate.

It was an almighty cliffhanger and one that has to be resolved in a big way.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.