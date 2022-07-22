The Wheel of Time Will Continue to Turn at Prime Video With Very Early Season 3 Renewal

The Wheel of Time is not slowing down at Prime Video.

The streaming service announced Thursday during The Wheel of Time: Origins panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con that it has officially ordered a third season of its critically acclaimed, world-spanning fantasy series The Wheel of Time.

The hit drama is based on Robert Jordan's series of best-selling novels.

The Wheel of Time Season 1, which premiered November 19, 2021, is exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time.

"The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

"We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan's vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios.

"Season One resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space."

"We couldn't be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide."

"Initially, people around the globe fell in love with Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time books and now thanks to Rafe Judkins and his incredible team that epic world has vividly been brought to life on Prime Video," said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures Television.

"We are so pleased to be able to continue the journey and deliver this remarkable story to fans around the world."

"Sony Pictures Television is proud to continue its partnership with Amazon Studios as we move toward Season Three."

The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot, Gone Girl), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds), who plays Lan Mandragoran; Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), who plays Nynaeve al'Meara; Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), who plays Egwene al'Vere; Josha Stradowski (Just Friends), who plays Rand al'Thor; and Marcus Rutherford (Obey), who plays Perrin Aybara.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.