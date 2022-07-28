The Wilds Canceled After Two Seasons at Prime Video

It's game over for The Wilds.

Deadline reports that Prime Video has canceled the buzzy drama after two seasons.

The series burst onto the screen in 2020, landing a speedy renewal and rave reviews.

As the first YA series on the streaming service, it broke through in a way many shows that followed it did not.

However, the second season premiered in May, failing to reach its predecessor's success.

Season 2 of The Wilds continued to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn't end up there by accident - they've secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment.

The season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren't the only ones being studied... there's a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master.

New cast members for The Wilds Season 2 included Alex Fitzalan (The Society) as Seth Novak, Nicholas Coombe (68 Whiskey) as Josh Herbert, Reed Shannon (Arcane) as Scotty Simms, and Aidan Laprete (Chad) as Henry Tanaka.

The new cast also includes Zack Calderon (FBI) as Rafael Garcia, Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Connor, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, and Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard.

They joined returning series regulars Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Young), Sophia Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), and Erana James (Toni Shalifoe).

Also returning are Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid), and Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell).

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions.

Prime Video recently canceled both I Know What You Did Last Summer and Panic after single seasons, but it doesn't appear as though the streamer is exiting the YA space.

The Summer I Turned Pretty landed a second season renewal before it even premiered, and Paper Girls premieres this week.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.