These Popcorn Flicks are Calling for Rough Weather!

As we get into the heart of summer, we started thinking about some fun movies dealing with everything from tornados to snowstorms.

And maybe a little of both in the case of one particular blockbuster.

Here's a list of some of the wackiest films about the weather.

Make sure to hit us in the comments with your favorite weather-related flicks!

Twister

By far the most famous tornado saga, Twister has stood the test of time and is still a fantastic disaster flick twenty-four years after it was released.

In a marvelous cast led by Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton, storm chasers are after the BIG one, the monster tornado that will allow them to unleash weather sensors inside the center of the beast. It will revolutionize tornado research forever, but along the way, there's some romantic drama and many close calls.

The visual effects are outstanding, and you'll never see cows in the same way again.

Where To Watch: Tubi, HBO Max, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video

The Day After Tomorrow

If you've ever wondered what might happen if a superstorm hits the Earth, this is the movie for you.

A disaster film of epic proportions, the two-hour saga gives us Dennis Quaid galavanting across the United States to get to his son, played by a baby-faced Jake Gyllenhaal, who's holed up in a Manhattan library as a storm rages outside.

The movie is equal parts thrilling as it is scary, and thought-provoking.

Where To Watch: The Roku Channel, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Hulu

The Perfect Storm

George Clooney and Mark Whalberg buoy the Perfect Storm, and while the two men are serviceable leads, the storm is truly the main star of this tale.

Based on a true story, the tale of the Andre Gail is gripping and heartbreaking as you watch the commercial fishing vessel make its final trip.

A worldwide hit, it's one of the best biographical disaster films.

Where To Watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video

Snow Day

Who doesn't love a snow day?

While this film didn't exactly blow away the competition when it came out in 2000, it is a fun comedy for the younger generation, as it follows a group of kids hoping to thwart the dreaded snowplow man coming to ruin their fun.

Snow Day wasn't winning any awards back in the day, but it's a solid, wintry treat.

Where To Watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

The Fog (1980)

A horror classic, The Fog is all about, you guessed it, a mysterious fog.

Inherently fog isn't scary, but it sure is here, as a California town is plagued by the low-laying clouds that bring with it a bunch of vengeful ghosts.

If you're in the mood for a scary, atmospheric adventure, this would definitely be the movie for you.

Where To Watch: Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The Mist

Much like The Fog, the aptly titled 'The Mist' is about a wild storm that brings about a mysterious mist that envelops a small town.

The town's residents soon find themselves fighting for their lives as a scary monster comes out of the mist to cause chaos.

The film did relatively well with fans and critics alike and brings an ending you won't see coming.

Where To Watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Into The Storm

Let's just consider this movie as Twister-lite.

When a rash of tornadoes touches down in Oklahoma and interrupts a high school graduation ceremony, townfolk and meteorologists try to make it out of the day in one piece.

This disaster flick sets itself apart as it's one of the found footage variety. And it's definitely worth checking out!

Where To Watch: Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Hard Rain

There's only one action thriller out there (on this list) involving a heist set amongst a natural disaster, and that's Hard Rain.

Christian Slater is a man on a mission as he finds himself up against a band of thieves looking to steal an armored truck.

As an action film, it's a pretty fun time. And it's made all the more interesting when the action comes with torrential rain.

Where To Watch: HBO Max, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

Geostorm

Listen, this isn't a great story, but it's okay as a science-fiction disaster flick.

Gerard Butler is the leading man here, and he's on a crusade to save the world! But will he succeed?

If you're a fan of disaster fare, it's worth checking out. Don't let those reviews fool you!

Where To Watch: Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Wind Chill

There's a chill in the air, and it has Emily Blount trapped in a car with ghosts all around!

On its surface, this supernatural horror film is pretty scary between the trapped in the car element and the spirits.

The film's best parts are the two leads, Blunt and Ashton Holmes, who play well off each other in this spooky tale.

Where To Watch: Hulu, Sling TV, Starz, Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, The Roku Channel

