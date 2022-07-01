The Time Traveler's Wife Canceled After One Season at HBO

HBO is bringing Henry and Clare's love story to a grinding halt.

The premium cabler on Friday canceled The Time Traveler's Wife after one season.

News of the cancellation broke just under two weeks after its season -- now series -- finale.

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” HBO said in a statement.

“We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.”

The series is described as "an intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel."

The series was headlined by Rose Leslie and Theo James.

The cast also includes Desmin Borges as Gomez, Natasha Lopez as Charisse, Michael Park as Philip Abshire, Jaime Ray Newman as Lucille Abshire, and Taylor Richardson as Alicia Abshire.

The cast is rounded out by Peter Graham as Mark Abshire, Kate Siegel as Annette DeTamble, Josh Stamberg as Richard DeTamble, Chelsea Frei as Ingrid, Marcia DeBonis as Nell, Will Brill as Ben, and Spencer House as Jason.

Speaking to TV Fanatic's Laura Nowak, Steven Moffat opened up about the novel being about true love ahead of the debut.

“I absolutely loved the book, and I think it has a unique take on true love. We don't talk about it enough. It happens all the time. People fall in love and stay in love until one of them dies, which is sad, but there you go. It had a great take on that.

“As for how many seasons will it take to tell the story, I already know the answer to that, but I'm not telling it to you, sorry. That's for me to know. I have to have some secrets, but the source material inspired me. I love it.

“I rifted on it a few times on Doctor Who, as everybody knows, and it was a pleasure to get to do an authentic version in a television format, which I think suits it."

