Virgin River Season 4 Episode 3 Review: The Thing About Cameron...

Cameron sure knows how to ruffle some feathers.

Overall, Cameron seems like an okay guy, but Virgin River Season 4 Episode 3 showed that he's a bit too honest and free with his opinions, may not be able to get along effectively with people he disagrees with, and he might have a thing for Mel.

Or maybe Jack is too hard on Cameron. Dealer's choice.

The love was flowing during this installment in all of its forms. For Preacher, he's definitely hitting it off with his instructor, Julia, isn't he?

They're genuinely cute together. They have a similar sense of humor, make each other laugh and smile, and while it's early yet, it seems they can talk about all sorts of things.

Julia offered him private lessons, and they may as well be mini-dates that will bring them together. They're adorable together.

The farmer's market meet-cute bit felt like something out of the most wholesome of Hallmark movies. It's good to see Preacher happy. He's a character who more than deserves that.

But this is Virgin River, and drama is what they do best. The Vince situation still looms. He was comforting Connie at the top of the hour as she replayed what happened that night and blamed herself for not doing more to stop Vince.

They're in the dark about what's happening, and there are no updates on the situation. They feel helpless in that regard, but life goes on in Virgin River.

While it's a bit jarring to go from their moments of worry and guilt over Christopher to Preacher drinking wine with Julia, something tells me it'll all dovetail into each other.

As Preacher grows closer to Julia and finds some happiness and romance, they'll probably make headway on the Vince situation, or the man will pop up and cause some issues.

You can't trust that any character will be too happy for long.

Although, Doc is pretty close right now because Hope is alive and recovering well, and she took the news about Denny well.

I always wondered if either of them regretted not having children, and while they were content with their lives, the allure of families around the holidays sounded lovely and like something Hope would adore.

Interestingly, she doesn't seem to have too many questions about "why now?"

The only one raising their brow in suspicion over Denny's sudden presence is Connie. It's wrong of her to discourage Lizzie from spending time with him. However, you come to expect that from Connie.

And she and Denny are hitting it off, which is an obstacle between her and Ricky. She's not ready to forgive him yet.

Denny seems nice, but there's more there, and I'm antsy awaiting more information.

His father's death sounds tragic, and he must've been a great man. You can appreciate the series touching on grief, as it notably does so well, and how complicated it is.

I gained a son, and then I lost him in a blink of an eye. And it's silly because I'm missing something that I never had. Doc Permalink: I gained a son, and then I lost him in a blink of an eye. And it's silly because I'm missing...

Permalink: I gained a son, and then I lost him in a blink of an eye. And it's silly because I'm missing...

Doc's admission to Mel was heartbreaking. He didn't get to know his son and only just learned about him, but he's mourning his loss. Doc is lamenting what could have been.

He felt silly for missing something he never had, but losing the possibility is challenging in some ways because there are no memories to cling to, only perpetual loss.

Mel was a great person to speak to about that, as she was still triggered by Lee and Ben's loss of baby Daisy. It brought back her own experience.

Even checking on the couple was like an open wound because Ben sounded so lost, and there's nothing a person can say to make up for what they're experiencing.

Hope and Tara also shared a beautiful moment and one of the best of the hour.

The heart-to-heart Tara had with Hope was enough to make you misty-eyed. Tara has had a little more time to grieve her mother, and she's so patient with Hope as she continues to work through hers.

She didn't take offense to Hope struggling with Tara's presence and seemed to understand why that was well before Hope admitted that when she looked at Tara, she saw Lilly.

Tara gravitating to Hope feels perfectly natural. To Tara, Hope is a piece of her mother, and it was terrifying that she almost lost her, too. The way both women were able to verbalize their grief and struggles while also solidifying what they are to each other was beautiful.

Tara: You're the closest thing I have to my mom. I can't lose you both. It's been so hard not having her around, and I know you've been through a lot, but I really need you, Hope.

Hope: Oh, honey, I'm right here. Permalink: You're the closest thing I have to my mom. I can't lose you both.

Permalink: You're the closest thing I have to my mom. I can't lose you both.

It feels like a turning point in their relationship. Coming off of conversations like that between Hope and Doc regarding not having children of their own, this new, deeper bond with Tara, born out of their mutual loss, is an emotional progression.

It feels like grief and other things are bubbling up for Jack, too.

His father telling him about the divorce threw him in a tailspin, but nothing compared to learning that his mother was the one who fell in love with someone else. It changed his entire perspective of his parents.

He's in this critical point in his life where so much is happening, and it leads to some self-reflection and analysis of how decisions we make or how we were raised, nurture all of it, influence who we are, and how we get to specific points.

As he's in this loving relationship with Mel, and he's embarking on this journey of starting a family, hearing that a couple he thought would be together forever divorced, his parents are no longer together; it's enough to have him reeling about his own relationship.

Cameron's presence and the guy sharing how his relationship fell apart because he and his spouse weren't compatible probably didn't help matters for Jack either.

Plus, he can tell that Cameron likes Mel. These little things are likely prompting Jack to examine his relationship with Mel, which is a bit worrisome.

Jack's drinking is also becoming a point of concern. The focus on how much he's been drinking has been building for quite some time. It was notable during Virgin River Season 3 as well.

Grief doesn't ever get lighter, we just get used to carrying the weight. Doc Permalink: Grief doesn't ever get lighter, we just get used to carrying the weight.

Permalink: Grief doesn't ever get lighter, we just get used to carrying the weight.

Cameron's comments about the miliatary got under Jack's skin for many reasons, but they probably stirred up some of the stuff he always tries to suppress and bury.

Right now, with Jack, it feels like we're waiting for the other shoe to drop, and we don't know what that will look like and how it'll affect Mel and their relationship.

It makes every moment of sexiness, sweetness, and all-consuming love between them stressful because there's this fear that something will go badly for them at any point.

In the meantime, Mel and Jack are our primary couple, but they aren't the only ones serving us the hot, sexy, squee-worthy romance.

Brady and Brie are so addictive as a pairing it almost feels like we've had them the entire time.

Their reunion was swoon-worthy.

Brady was probably trying to push Brie away because he didn't want her getting wrapped up in his drama any further, and while he's out of jail and recovering, he simply isn't okay.

But Brie makes everything better for him. Despite all the warnings from other people and some of the comments, Brie does make Brady a better man, and their connection is genuine.

They click and work together. My heart soared when they kissed and allowed themselves to be.

Brie is Brady's fresh start and a second chance; hopefully, all will work out as it should.

It's concerning that he's out on bail and doesn't know who is behind it, though. Do you think it was Calvin?

Brady has to watch his back already, so the idea of him needing to pay a debt to someone because of this is problematic.

Brie: I just need to know you're okay.

Brady: What if I'm not?

Brie:I wanna fix it. Permalink: What if I'm not?

Permalink: What if I'm not?

Brie is willing to do whatever she can to clear his name. She took the job, which should help a bit, but she also got access to the files and notes from the whole drug case.

It'll be exciting to learn what all she finds out and how she can use it to save Brady.

Over to you, Virgin River Fanatics.

Do you find Cameron annoying? What do you think Brie will find out? Are you concerned about Jack's drinking? Sound off below.

