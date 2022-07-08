Virgin River Unveils Season 4 Trailer, and We're Already Worried About Mel & Jack

Looks can be deceiving.

When we first ventured to Virgin River in 2019, we followed Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she adjusted to small-town life.

You wouldn't believe anything bad ever happened in Virgin River, but each season has gotten progressively darker and more dramatic.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for Virgin River Season 4 on Friday.

The beloved series returns July 20 for its biggest season yet.

We're getting 12 new episodes, and the official trailer gives us plenty of teases about what to expect.

Unfortunately, things aren't looking up for any of the characters.

So much has happened, and the series seems intent on spinning more yarns of drama.

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism," the official synopsis reads.

"For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality," the logline continues.

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him," Netflix teases.

There's never a dull moment for Mel and Jack, but the paternity reveal might be something that could drive a wedge between them.

It's easy to say we want them to be happy, but the writers clearly have other ideas.

We just hope Mel's optimism isn't washed away when she and Jack confront the paternity results.

"Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

We don't need another love triangle, so let's hope the series manages to avoid that.

"Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc."

It's hard to believe the series is spoiling the outcome of some of the cliffhangers following Virgin River Season 3, but it's hard to imagine the series killing Hope off.

Her omission from the third season was felt, and fans have been vocal about wanting her back, but it doesn't seem like she's out of the woods.

"Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web," Netflix shares.

This is not surprising. Brie is desperate to prove Brady's innocence, but she faces an uphill battle.

Calvin is a scary man, so we hope she doesn't get too immersed in that violent criminal web.

"Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Can we please give Preacher some semblance of happiness?

I mean, he's always got something going on that takes him away from keeping himself happy.

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, and Marco Grazzini.

Check out the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

