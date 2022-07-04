Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 5

at .

Did the bous manage to crack their biggest job to date?

On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5, a shocking piece of information changed how the family communicated, leading to a potentially fatal development.

Lark's Warning -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Andrew, Baz, and Julia did a job for Smurf back in 1992 that had ripple effects in 2022.

Elsewhere, J's journey to full-blown villain continued as he made a decision that could change everything.

Was there hope for the family to fix things?

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

You know he's not interested in that sinful waste. We're living with Pope Andrew now.

Baz

Penny: I think I need to take a step back from whatever this is.
J: I knew that you were married.
Penny: I'm going to get someone else to take care of your legal shit here. Don't call me.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5 Photos

Pope Side Eye - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5
Under Her Spell -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5
Defiant Daughter -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5
Lark's Warning -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5
J's Casual Relationship -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5
Shades and Sun -tall - Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 5
