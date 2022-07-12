Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did Murphy find a way to get away with murder?

The trial kicked off on In The Dark Season 4 Episode 5, and it paved the way for ghosts from the past to return one last time.

Improvising -tall - In The Dark Season 4 Episode 4

As Murphy heard about the witnesses going on the stand against her, she had to confront the possibility that she would be found guilty.

Meanwhile, the trial meant there was a complicated reunion for Felix.

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

In The Dark Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Murphy: Thank you for being there for me today. It meant a lot, you know, considering.
Max: Considering what?
Murphy: Considering, considering.

What? Chloe Riley is testifying against me?

Murphy

