Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 14

Did the ladies believe Angelina?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 14, things took a turn when Angelina vowed to tell her side the story.

Meanwhile, Pauly planned a good, old-fashioned OG vacation that caused a lot of drama when everyone learned the destination.

Elsewhere, Mike and Lauren had a difficult decision to make about Mosey.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.