Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did Angelina manage to find peace with the girls?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 16, the drama continued to mount as more cheating allegations came to light.

Meanwhile, the rest of the gang arrived to support Pauly's new DJ gig.

However, some of the housemates thought it would be funny to take up line dancing.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.