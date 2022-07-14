Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 9

Did the family agree with Matt's decision?

On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 9, the truth about the selling of the farmhouse came to light.

Amy and Chris contemplated the ramifications for the entire Roloff family.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori embarked on playdates with the kids and enjoyed some one-on-one time before the new baby arrived.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.