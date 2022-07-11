Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 19

Did Sabrina manage to revive all the dead people of Riverdale?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19, things took a dangerous turn when more dead bodies popped up in town.

Meanwhile, a surprising change in energy left Veronica and Cheryl pondering whether they could become witches.

Elsewhere, the aftermath of the Highway Killer's reign of terror left Betty in a state of shock.

What did she do to move on?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.