Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 19

Did Sabrina manage to revive all the dead people of Riverdale?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19, things took a dangerous turn when more dead bodies popped up in town.

Planning to Celebrate - Riverdale

Meanwhile, a surprising change in energy left Veronica and Cheryl pondering whether they could become witches.

Elsewhere, the aftermath of the Highway Killer's reign of terror left Betty in a state of shock.

What did she do to move on?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19 Quotes

Sabrina: I can’t promise you a happy ending. Once I find Jughead, great name by the way, I’ll explain what happened, but it’s up to him.
Veronica: Meaning?
Sabrina: The dead have to want to return. I can’t force them to come back.

Don’t cry, not for me. What was that thing your aunties used to say? Witches don’t cry.
[“Nick” and Sabrina kiss]

Nick

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19

