Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 20

Did Archie and the gang manage to get rid of Pervical?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20, things took an explosive turn when the ripple effects of Rivervale continued to cause problems.

Man of Mystery - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Veronica had a plan to learn more about where the villain came from, and what her friends had to do to get rid of him.

As tensions mounted, lives were on the line, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 Quotes

Percival Pickens: I was among those early settlers.
Alice: How was that possible?
Percival Pickens: Patience, Alice. All will be revealed in time.

Betty: I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry for everything. I’m so sorry for the fight that we had. That I wasn’t a better sister to you, and that I wasn’t able to protect you or save you.
Polly: Betty, none of that matters now. All of that pain, all of that suffering just fell away.

