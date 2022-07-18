Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 20

Did Archie and the gang manage to get rid of Pervical?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20, things took an explosive turn when the ripple effects of Rivervale continued to cause problems.

Meanwhile, Veronica had a plan to learn more about where the villain came from, and what her friends had to do to get rid of him.

As tensions mounted, lives were on the line, leading to a dangerous turn of events.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.