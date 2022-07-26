Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Was it game over for Liz and Max?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7, it was time for the pair to speak about the elephant in the room.

Dallas and Isobel Team Up - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7

However, Liz had to turn to Rosa for guidance.

Meanwhile, Maria struggled amid a big shift in her powers.

Did she manage to contact her mother's spirit?

Elsewhere, Isobel had a plan to proceed with her new relationship.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

Roy: Look, I know you don’t want to hear it. But Louise wants you to re-think letting your boy remain out of his pod. She says it’s dangerous. Especially after what happened back on Oasis with her daughter’s teacher.
Theo: Kids are meant to run, play, and explore. My son needs to be out here, so I can teach and love him.
Roy: You know how to raise your son. But remember, what you put on a chess board can become a chess piece.

Dallas: Okay, since when do we need the full spa package for a mindscape?
Isobel: Since, uh, Theo locked up your memories trying to protect you, I figured we could use the entire earth, wind, and fire.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 7 Photos

