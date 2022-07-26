Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 19 Episode 3

How did the largest group date in Bachelorette history play out?

On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3, Gabby and Rachel entered a crucial week of getting to know their men.

However, a revelation during a date had some far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, Gabby's one-on-one date came to a grinding halt when her grandfather arrived at the mansion.

Elsewhere, a night of romance at SoFi Stadium left one suitor in tears.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.