Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Beverly Hills Blackout

Did Kyle manage to get through to Kathy?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 12, the sisters were at war over a prank gone wrong.

Meanwhile, Diana apologized to Garcelle for how she acted at her birthday party and the passive-aggressive text.

How did Garcelle react?

Elsewhere, Lisa talked to Erika about her behavior, leading to one of the most shocking developments of the season.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.